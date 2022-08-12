Disproportionate assets case: AIADMK leader KPP Baskar’s premises raided

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) was raiding 26 premises linked to Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader KPP Baskar on Friday in a disproportionate assets’ case against him, his wife, B Uma, and other family members. Baskar is accused of amassing a wealth of ₹4.72 crore or 315% more than his known sources of income.

Baskar, a former legislator from Namakkal, is seen to be close to former chief minister and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. He is the seventh AIADMK leader to face DVAC raids since Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) returned to power in May 2021. DVAC has since then filed cases of disproportionate assets against six former AIADMK ministers S P Velumani, K P Anbazhagan, C Vijayabhaskar, M R Vijayabhaskar, P Thangamani and R Kamaraj.

In its First Information Report, DVAC said prior to 2011, when Baskar became a lawmaker as AIADMK came to power, he had a transport business and his economic condition was not good. “The...accused [Baskar] has accumulated more assets by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period from 2016 to 2021 in his name and in the name of his family members.”

