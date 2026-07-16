Dispute over 3,000 ends in bloodshed, two killed in 15-min gunfight in Bulandshahr

A long-standing financial dispute over just ₹3,000 erupted into a deadly gun battle in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday night, leaving two moneylenders dead after a 15-minute exchange of gunfire that ended with one of the victims allegedly being run over by an SUV. The sensational incident triggered tension in Nizampur village, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel to maintain law and order.

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The violence took place on Tuesday evening in Nizampur village, under the Sikandrabad police station limits, about 20 kilometres from the Bulandshahr district headquarters.

Police said the deceased, Sonu Singh (42), and Ajab Singh (48), were both engaged in the business of lending money on interest. The two men had reportedly been at odds for a considerable period over financial dealings.

On Tuesday night, Sonu was returning to the village in a car along with his associates, Prashant and Sattu, while Ajab Singh was travelling in SUV with two others- Uttam and Ratan Singh.

Investigators said the immediate trigger for the violence was an outstanding payment of ₹3,000, allegedly owed by Prashant to Uttam.

The two groups encountered each other approximately two kilometres before reaching the village. What initially began as a verbal altercation between Sonu and Ajab Singh quickly spiralled into a violent confrontation.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, both sides opened fire, exchanging nearly 20 to 22 rounds over a span of about 15 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, both sides opened fire, exchanging nearly 20 to 22 rounds over a span of about 15 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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During the firing, Sonu and Ajab Singh were both hit by bullets in the chest. Two others, Ratan and Arvind, sustained gunshot injuries to their legs.

After the gunfire ceased, Sonu and Ajab Singh collapsed on the road with critical injuries.

Police alleged that Uttam and Ratan lifted the injured Ajab Singh into the SUV to take him to a hospital. In the process, the SUV allegedly ran over Sonu, who was lying wounded on the road. He died at the scene.

Ajab Singh was rushed to a hospital in Greater Noida, where doctors declared him dead.

Following reports of the double murder, additional director general (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar and deputy inspector general Kalanidhi Naithani reached the crime scene at around 1:30 am and directed the police officials to ensure swift arrest of the accused.

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Police maintained strict vigil throughout Wednesday as investigations continued.

Senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Singh said investigators have identified the dispute over ₹3,000 as the immediate cause of the violence.

He said police are identifying everyone involved in the incident, questioning the injured witnesses, and searching for several unidentified members of both rival groups who fled after the attack.

Authorities said further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.