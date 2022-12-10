District Institutes of Education and Training | Reeling under staff crunch: Education dept initiates process to fill vacant posts

The department of school education, Punjab, has initiated the process to fill the vacant posts at the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), which are running under an acute staff crunch. There are a total of 21 DIETs in Punjab, of which only 17 are functioning.

Director of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) Maninder Sarkaria, in his notice, mentioned that in order to improve the level of education in the state, the faculty in the SCERT and DIETs will be deployed through deputation of three years from among principals and teaching staff working in the school education department.

In DIET Ludhiana, which is in Jagraon, there are only two posts filled against the sanctioned strength of 43. Along with holding seminars for government school teachers, the institute has 100 seats for a two-year elementary teacher training course.

In the absence of required lecturers, the institute depends on block mentors who after performing their duties take classes of the students.

The department has sought applications for posts of 17 principals 102 lecturers and 128 mentors at DIETs in Ropar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Mukatsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh and SBS Nagar.

DIETs were started in 1989, jointly funded by central and state governments, in the state to provide pre-service and in-service training to government school teachers. Each of the institutes would have lecturers and resource persons for different subjects, including science, maths, English and social studies.