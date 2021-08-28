District level committee formed to reduce man-animal conflict in Pune region

PUNE The Pune District Collectorate and the Forest Department, in association with other departments including some prominent NGOs, have formed a district-level committee to prevent man-animal conflict in the district.

A meeting of all the stakeholders was chaired by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh this past week. The committee will come up with detailed guidelines for the citizens on issues related to man-animal conflict.

Deputy conservator of forests Rahul Patil said that the district-level committee has been formed to educate the citizens on man-animal conflict and the manner in which they must handle any developing situation.

The Maharashtra government has already formed a committee which is to review manpower, infrastructure and related needs for reducing man-animal conflict. The state committee has issued directives to various departments on measures to be taken, including an awareness campaign to curb conflicts, like making funds available for the payment of compensation following damage caused to property and crops.

The committee has also issued guidelines to control poaching and hunting which may cause man-animal conflict and recommended measures for implementation of guidelines. The district-level committees formed across the state will pursue legal cases.