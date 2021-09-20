Ludhiana district table tennis championship: Ishreen, Aryan bag titles in U-17 finals

Clinching an easy victory in the girls’ under-17 final, Ishreen outwitted Sehajpreet by winning three rounds out of the best five on the second day of the district table tennis championship at Shastri Hall.

Sehajpreet managed to win only one round.

Around 200 players are participating in the ongoing tournament.

In a tight U-17 boys’ match, Aryan outplayed Bhavyam by 3-2 and bagged the championship.

Meanwhile, Jasmeen and Vihaan emerged victorious in the under-15 championships. In the girls’ category, Jasmeen defeated Sanya by 3-1, and in the boys’ category, Vihaan defeated Aryan by 3-0.

In the U-19 girls’ semi-finals, Ishreen beat Hargun by 3-1, and Sehaj beat Aishveer by 3-1. In the U-19 boys’ semi-finals, Gautam beat Gurpreet by 3-1 and Vivek beat Vihaan by 3-2.