DMCH doctor gets National Award

The award was presented to him during a function organised to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of former President late Dr S Radhakrishnan.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Dr Sarit Sharma of DMCH getting felicitated. (HT Photo)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale felicitated Dr Sarit Sharma, professor of community medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, with the prestigious 37th Dr S Radhakrishnan Memorial National Teachers Award-2021.

The award was given during a function organised to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of former President late Dr S Radhakrishnan by the association of freelance journalists and writers of India in New Delhi.

As many as 35 eminent persons from across the country were felicitated for their contribution in the fields of education, medical education, media, and social services.

