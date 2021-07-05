Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / DMRC uses new tech to speed up Metro Phase-4 work
others

DMRC uses new tech to speed up Metro Phase-4 work

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new technology -- a specially designed system to launch a U-girder -- to expedite work on the Phase-4 Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg line
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new technology -- a specially designed system to launch a U-girder -- to expedite work on the Phase-4 Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg line.

The Metro on Monday used the state-of-the-art launcher attached with a transporter to launch a U-girder on its elevated section.

DMRC officials said that till now, U-girders were placed using two high-capacity cranes, which needed to be transported to each pier location with the help of a trailer approximately 42m long.

This used to be a big problem in congested areas, especially elevated corridors, which discourged the use of U-girders.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said, “In a congested urban area like Delhi, it used to be very challenging to find adequate space for positioning these heavy capacity cranes which occupy lot of space. In addition, transporting the U-girders of 28m length with such long trailers was also a herculean task as roads in the NCR are either too congested or have massive traffic volumes even during the night time.”

He added, “This new state-of-the-art launcher with transporter is fully electric, with much higher output in comparison to the conventional launchers or cranes.. Such a technology is being used for the first time in India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP