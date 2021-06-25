Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doctor held for raping colleague in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Police have lodged the case against him under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt with intoxicant/drug with intent to commit an offence)
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Police in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a colleague at a private hospital on Wednesday night. The woman lodged a police complaint on Thursday morning, they added.

“As per the complainant’s statement, the accused doctor laced her drink with some intoxicant before raping her. A medical examination has been conducted and its report is awaited,” said Shwetank Mishra, superintendent of police, Dibrugarh.

The accused was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Police have lodged the case against him under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt with intoxicant/drug with intent to commit an offence). Further investigation is underway, police said.

