Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages

New Delhi

Doctors from North Delhi municipal Corporation-run hospitals have threatened to go on mass leave on Friday, followed by launching an indefinite strike next week onwards over non-payment of salaries for the last four months. The doctors from Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals of the north corporation had gone on a strike last year as well, which was later called off in October, on assurances that their salaries will be released.

“Doctors of North MCD are deeply anguished and very disturbed due to non-payment of their salaries of last four months, which has made their life extremely difficult due to hardships forced on them. Today, we feel traumatized and humiliated as the corporation has once again forced us to beg and that too for our own due salaries,” said a letter by the municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association to the MCD commissioner.

The letter said, “As most hospitals and many peripheral health units are also involved in vaccine administration, sampling, contact tracing and data reporting of Covid-19, hence suitable alternate arrangements will be made beforehand to avoid any hardship to patients and concerned government organisations/authorities. During the strike period, work at the casualty ward will remain unaffected. The responsibility for this strike shall lie with the government which forced us to take this bitter avoidable step.”