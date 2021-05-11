Home / Cities / Others / Doctors on Covid duty seek vaccine for children on priority
Doctors on Covid duty seek vaccine for children on priority

They claimed that as they are working with infected patients, going home to their family, especially children, is fraught with risk of the latter contracting the virus
By Avtar Singh, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Punjab saw record 198 fatalities on Monday. (Representational photo)

Even as the Punjab government has started Covid-19 inoculation drive for the 18-plus category in the state, doctors working in the field have sought vaccines for children on priority.

They claimed that as they are working with infected patients, going home to their family, especially children, is fraught with risk of the latter contracting the virus.

“We are working hard to save people from the virus. However, the worries about our children increase anxiety because we spend the nights at home. Every day that a doctor and other health staff return home after work, there is high risk of them carrying the virus. Though I have got a vaccine shot, my young daughter is not entirely safe till she gets vaccinated too. The government should think about our families,” said a senior government doctor not wanting to be named.

Dr Amandeep Aggarwal, executive member of Indian Medical Association’s Sangrur chapter, said risking their own health and lives, all health workers are doing their best to treat Covid patients in these difficult times, but their families are exposed to threat too.

“The government must make necessary arrangements for taking responsibility for the best treatment of doctors and their family members. It’s unfortunate that even a fully equipped hospital per district hasn’t been reserved for doctors and their families. The government has not even offered priority vaccination to the family members of health workers,” added Dr Aggarwal.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir said that the concerns of doctors and other staff will be taken up with the state government to address their demand. However, vaccines for the 18-plus population will be available in a short period, he assured.

