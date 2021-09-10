Documentary on Saragarhi heroes released on battle’s 124th anniversary in Ludhiana

Saragarhi Foundation, in collaboration with Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women, commemorated the 124th anniversary of the battle of Saragarhi.

Brigadier (Retd) Jatinder Singh Arora, president of the Saragarhi Foundation, and Ranjeet Singh Khalsa, media advisor, stated that the fourth generation of Saragarhi martyr Sahib Singh’s family including, Harmanpeet Kaur, Swarnjeet Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, Jagdeepak Singh, and Harjinder Singh, were honoured by the foundation and the college administration.

A documentary on 21 martyrs of 36 Sikh Regiment was also released.

Jatinder Singh Arora, in his address, spoke about the importance of team work and valour shown by these Sikh warriors on the battlefield.

Ranjeet Singh Khalsa talked about the plans of the Saragarhi Foundation to make these martyrs known in every nook and corner. Col KS Kundal, Col DS Grewal, and Sukhdev Singh Laaj also expressed their views about their martyrdom.

The smooth functioning of this programme was credited to college administration, NCC cadets, and NCC officers by members of the Saragarhi Foundation. Poems and lectures applauding the role of these valiant martyrs were also delivered.

Principal Kirandeep Kaur also shared her thoughts about the bravery of the martyrs.

Retired superintendent of police Gurjeet Singh Rumana, Sarabjeet Singh Narangwal, Gian Singh Kalra, Bhupinder Singh, Pritpal Singh, principal Ranjit Singh, Taranjeet Kaur, and Punitpal Kaur were also present.