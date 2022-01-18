Dolphins thrive at Ganga-Gomti confluence in Varanasi

The Gangetic Dolphins have increased in the river Ganga near Kaithi village in Varanasi district, the point where river Gomti merges with the Ganga.

This confluence of the Ganga and the Gomti is about 29 kilometers off Varanasi towards the east.

Divisional forest officer, Varanasi, Mahavir Kaujalgi says, “As per a survey by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), there were 21 dolphins in Ganga stretch of Varanasi. Now, as per an assessment, dolphins have increased at the Ganga-Gomti confluence point and there should be 35 to 39 dolphins here at present.”

“This Ganga-Gomti point provides ideal environment for dolphins due to the depth of the river here. The water is also clean at this point,” he said.

“Rise in the number of dolphins means that the fish considers this stretch of Ganga safe. Dolphins live and breed in such river water that they consider safe,” he said. “Efforts to clean Ganga have also resulted in the river water being cleaner,” Kaujalgi said. “Efforts for conservation of Gangetic dolphins have also helped in creating a safer environment and thus the rise in the number of dolphins is a very positive development for biodiversity,” he said.

Kaujalgi held a series of meetings with the locals in over a dozen villages, including Dakwa village in 2020 and 2021 (excluding Covid-19 period). Then, he apprised the locals about the importance of dolphins and encouraged them to make efforts for conservation of dolphins.

He said locals have been asked to inform the officials of the forest department whenever they came across any incident of anyone trying to harm the dolphins. Kaujalgi said hunting of dolphins is banned on the Ganga and violators are liable for punishment.

“During awareness drive we tell locals to protect the dolphins to stay happy and joyous as it would earn them the blessings of Maa Ganga. Increase dolphins prove that the Ganga water has become clean as dolphins live only in clean water,” Kaujalgi said.