Don’t allow boatmen to overload passengers: CP

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday instructed the sub-inspectors to ensure that no boatman carries more passengers on his boat than its seating capacity. Ganesh was holding a meeting with the station outpost in-charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that in-charges of outposts along the ghats would ensure that boatmen do not allow more passengers on their boats beyond its capacity.

He also instructed the policemen to keep an effective check on incidents of mobile and chain snatching.

Ganesh said that a drive should be launched to ensure arrest of the vehicle lifters.

He also instructed the cops to focus on their work. A sub-Inspector should always be present at the police outpost to address problems of public as per rules, he said.