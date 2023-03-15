‘Don’t bring down loudspeakers from mosques following decibel limits’

Lucknow Ahead of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, Ashfaq Saifi, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Minorities Commission, has written a letter to the state government. In his letter, Saifi has urged the government to not bring down loudspeakers from those mosques that follow the decibel limit set by the court and the U.P. government. He pointed out that there have been complaints from many districts that loudspeakers are being removed from mosques despite clerics adhering to the prescribed volume limits.

(Representational photo)

The chairman has also asked the state to ensure civic amenities like water, electricity, and better approach roads around mosques during Ramzan. In addition, Saifi also asked for better security around Eidgah and mosques and a better streetlight arrangement. He underlined that a large number of people come to mosques to offer prayers as Taraweeh prayers are offered every night during Ramzan.

His letter stated that on the day of Eid, a large number of worshipers are present in Eidgahs and mosques. Hence, adequate security arrangements should be made around these religious places. During the month of Ramzan, the government should also ensure regular power and water supply, he added.