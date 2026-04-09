Double murder of live-in partner, child in Jhansi: Estranged wife’s complaint to Mission Shakti spots accused

A 40-year-old man, Chaturbhuj Patel alias Deepak, was arrested following a late-night police encounter and subsequently confessed to a double murder of his live-in partner and her three-year-old son. His admission during interrogation was the key breakthrough in what police had initially struggled to crack as a blind murder case.

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The body of the woman, Nilu, with a mutilated face, had been recovered earlier on Sunday near a roadside outside Baraitha village. Since locals could not identify her, the case remained unsolved for days. As investigations progressed, the connection to Chaturbhuj began to emerge.

According to police, the breakthrough came when Lehchura police station in-charge Sarita Mishra examined records under the Mission Shakti complaint register. During scrutiny, she came across a complaint filed by Hemlata, the accused’s estranged wife. When contacted, Hemlata revealed details about her troubled marriage with Chaturbhuj and informed police that he had recently brought a woman named Nilu and her young son from Gurugram to Jhansi. This information proved crucial in identifying both the victims and the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused admitted that he had brought Nilu to the village a couple of weeks ago, where they were living together in a rented house along with her son. On Friday night, an argument broke out between them, following which he attacked and killed Nilu with an axe. When the child woke up and began crying, he killed the boy as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused admitted that he had brought Nilu to the village a couple of weeks ago, where they were living together in a rented house along with her son. On Friday night, an argument broke out between them, following which he attacked and killed Nilu with an axe. When the child woke up and began crying, he killed the boy as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chaturbhuj further revealed that he kept both bodies inside the house throughout Saturday. Later that night, he attempted to dispose of the evidence. He mutilated Nilu’s face to conceal her identity and dumped her body near the road. The child’s body was burnt, and the remains were hidden inside a haystack in a nearby field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaturbhuj further revealed that he kept both bodies inside the house throughout Saturday. Later that night, he attempted to dispose of the evidence. He mutilated Nilu’s face to conceal her identity and dumped her body near the road. The child’s body was burnt, and the remains were hidden inside a haystack in a nearby field. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused was finally arrested during a post-midnight police patrol on Thursday. Police spotted him riding a motorcycle near Baraitha village and attempted to stop him. He allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained a gunshot injury to his leg before being captured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was finally arrested during a post-midnight police patrol on Thursday. Police spotted him riding a motorcycle near Baraitha village and attempted to stop him. He allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained a gunshot injury to his leg before being captured. {{/usCountry}}

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SP Rural Arvind Kumar stated that the accused has been sent to jail, and further legal proceedings are underway.

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