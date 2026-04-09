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Double murder of live-in partner, child in Jhansi: Estranged wife’s complaint to Mission Shakti spots accused

According to police, the breakthrough came when Lehchura police station in-charge Sarita Mishra examined records under the Mission Shakti complaint register.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Jhansi
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A 40-year-old man, Chaturbhuj Patel alias Deepak, was arrested following a late-night police encounter and subsequently confessed to a double murder of his live-in partner and her three-year-old son. His admission during interrogation was the key breakthrough in what police had initially struggled to crack as a blind murder case.

For representation only

The body of the woman, Nilu, with a mutilated face, had been recovered earlier on Sunday near a roadside outside Baraitha village. Since locals could not identify her, the case remained unsolved for days. As investigations progressed, the connection to Chaturbhuj began to emerge.

According to police, the breakthrough came when Lehchura police station in-charge Sarita Mishra examined records under the Mission Shakti complaint register. During scrutiny, she came across a complaint filed by Hemlata, the accused’s estranged wife. When contacted, Hemlata revealed details about her troubled marriage with Chaturbhuj and informed police that he had recently brought a woman named Nilu and her young son from Gurugram to Jhansi. This information proved crucial in identifying both the victims and the accused.

SP Rural Arvind Kumar stated that the accused has been sent to jail, and further legal proceedings are underway.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Double murder of live-in partner, child in Jhansi: Estranged wife’s complaint to Mission Shakti spots accused
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Double murder of live-in partner, child in Jhansi: Estranged wife’s complaint to Mission Shakti spots accused
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