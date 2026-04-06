Dowry death case: One-month-old infant sent to jail with accused father, grandmother

A one-month-old infant girl was taken to jail along with her father and grandmother in Jhansi on Monday after they were sent to judicial custody for allegedly killing the child’s mother, as there was no one else to care for her. After the victim’s parents were informed, they alleged that her husband and mother-in-law had killed her over unmet dowry demands. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Monica, was found hanging inside the bathroom of her house on Saturday.

Apart from Monica and Sandeep, a private tutor, his mother Gayetri Devi also lived in the house and was the first to see Monica’s body hanging. They rushed her to Jhansi Medical College, where she was declared dead.

After Monica’s parents were informed, they alleged that Sandeep and Gayetri Devi killed her for not fulfilling dowry demands and lodged a complaint at Premnagar police station, accusing them of dowry murder.

According to details, Monica had married Sandeep Savita of the Hansari area under Premnagar police station about a year ago. Around a month ago, she gave birth to a baby girl.

As per SO Premnagar police station Tulsiram Pandey, both the accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The infant was also sent along with Gayetri Devi, as there was no one at home to care for her.