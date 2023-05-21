Home / Cities / Others / Foundation stone of cancer research and treatment centre laid in Prayagraj

Foundation stone of cancer research and treatment centre laid in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 21, 2023 01:15 AM IST

Addressing the audience after the inauguration, Dr Trehan said the decision to set up this state-of-the-art facility would prove beneficial for cancer patients in the region as there were less hospitals dedicated to cancer treatment.

Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Medanta, Gurugram laid the foundation stone of the United Cancer Research and Treatment Centre on the premises of United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS) and United Medicity Hospital, Rawatpur, Prayagraj on Saturday.

Dr Naresh Trehan speaking at the foundation stone laying function of the United Cancer Research and Treatment Centre at the hospital premises in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ht photo)
Chairman of United Group, Girdhar Gopal Gulati, president Jagdish Gulati, vice-chairman Satpal Gulati, vice-chancellor of United University Prof AM Agarwal, principal of United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), Prof Mangal Singh, medical director of United Medicity Dr Pramod Kumar and principal, United Institute of Pharmacy (UIP) Dr Alok Mukherjee were present on the occasion.

He also addressed medical students and doctors at UIMS and gave them a glimpse of Medanta’s functioning and its role in the health sector.

Vice-chairman, interventional cardiology, Medanta, Dr Rajneesh Kapoor also interacted with the medicos and made them aware of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques.

Medical director Dr Pramod Kumar informed that the new proposed centre would have 250-bed facility and will be established over 2.5 lakh square feet area where research programs will also be carried out.

