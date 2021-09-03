Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Dr NS Sharma retires from GADVASU
others

Dr NS Sharma retires from GADVASU

Dr Narinder Singh Sharma, professor of veterinary microbiology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, retired on attaining superannuation
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Dr Sharma joined the university as an assistant professor in 1988 and advanced up to become head of department and later controller of examinations. (Representative photo)

Dr Narinder Singh Sharma, professor of veterinary microbiology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, retired on attaining superannuation.

The university teachers’ association organised a farewell function in his honour. Dr Inderjeet Singh, the vice-chancellor, presided over the function.

The vice-chancellor appreciated Sharma’s services. Dr AK Arora, controller of examination, highlighted his academic, research, and administrative achievements.

Dr Sharma joined the university as an assistant professor in 1988 and advanced up to become head of department and later controller of examinations.

He also discharged the duties of public information officer, university librarian, and head of the department of livestock products technology.

Dr Sharma during his service period spanning more than 32 years, guided 16 MVSc and 2 PhD students in the field of veterinary microbiology. He published 107 research papers in various journals of national and international repute.

Under his tenure as HoD, the department earned nine extramural research projects funded by different national and international agencies. Dr Sharma is the recipient of several awards and fellowships.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FIRs registered against 54 proclaimed offenders in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Teachers’ body up in arms against edu dept officials

Himachal sees 205 new Covid infections, 1 death

Will not just win bypolls, but 2022 assembly polls too: BJP’s HP in-charge
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP