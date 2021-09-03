Dr NS Sharma retires from GADVASU

Dr Narinder Singh Sharma, professor of veterinary microbiology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, retired on attaining superannuation.

The university teachers’ association organised a farewell function in his honour. Dr Inderjeet Singh, the vice-chancellor, presided over the function.

The vice-chancellor appreciated Sharma’s services. Dr AK Arora, controller of examination, highlighted his academic, research, and administrative achievements.

Dr Sharma joined the university as an assistant professor in 1988 and advanced up to become head of department and later controller of examinations.

He also discharged the duties of public information officer, university librarian, and head of the department of livestock products technology.

Dr Sharma during his service period spanning more than 32 years, guided 16 MVSc and 2 PhD students in the field of veterinary microbiology. He published 107 research papers in various journals of national and international repute.

Under his tenure as HoD, the department earned nine extramural research projects funded by different national and international agencies. Dr Sharma is the recipient of several awards and fellowships.