Dr Rajeev Chavan is new principal controller of Defence Accounts (officers)

PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:21 PM IST
PUNE Dr Rajeev Chavan, IDAS, NDC, has taken over as principal controller of Defence Accounts (officers) on Monday. He is an IDAS officer of the 1990 batch and joined the service in September 1991.

Dr Chavan is an MBBS from the Medical College, Nagpur University and a law graduate from Rani Durgawati University, Jabalpur.

He held the post of director in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Thereafter, he handled charge of CFA in (FYS) Ambajahri of the department of Defence Production, under the ambit of OFB, Kolkata.

He also held the charge of IFA in (Capital-AF) Delhi, IFA (Capital–Navy), Delhi, besides working in many ordnance and vehicle factories in various capacities. His last posting was PCDA (SWC) Jaipur, Indian Army. He was student officer of the 58th National Defence College, New Delhi.

The office of the PCDA (O) caters to over 50,000 serving Army officers dealing with pre-audit, pay, allowances and claims of officers of Indian Army.

