Draft action plan to curb elephant deaths by December end: Govt tells Orissa HC

Amid rising elephant deaths in Odisha, the state government in an affidavit told Orissa high court that a draft comprehensive action plan to curb elephant deaths due to poaching, electrocution and train accidents will be implemented by December-end this year.

During the hearing of a PIL filed by a Cuttack-based wildlife activist seeking amendment to the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972 on the lines of the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act 2009, the joint task force (JTF) comprising members of forest department, Odisha police and wildlife activists submitted that all elephant corridors will be identified in Odisha and people living near them sensitised on the protection of the pachyderms.

The JTF in the affidavit said the electricity distribution companies have already been consulted to address the issue of elephant deaths on account of electrocution.

The affidavit further said the state government is preparing a Wildlife Offence Database from the year 2000-2001 for four Schedule-1 species (elephant, tiger, leopard and pangolins) which will be completed by December 15.

In 2022-23, at least 54 elephants have died in Odisha with a majority of them falling to electrocution, poaching and train accidents.

During the hearing, the HC bench comprising chief justice S Muralidhar and justice MS Raman asked the joint task force to take into account crop loss suffered due to the man-elephant conflict.

The task force will submit a report on execution of its plan by January 18, 2023.