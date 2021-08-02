Draft DP available at PMRDA HQ in Aundh; 30 days to file objections

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has published its draft Development Plan (DP) and invited suggestions and objections from citizens within 30 days, starting August 1.

Metropolitan commissioners Suhas Divase said, “The chief minister has given the nod to publish the draft DP. We published it for the common public. It also includes the DP for the recently merged 23 villages. Citizens can file suggestions and objections. “

PMRDA appealed to citizens file objections in writing at PMRDA’s main office, located at Aundh. Maps have been put up for the public at the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi auditorium in Aundh.

PMRDA officials said that after receiving suggestions and objections, it would review the plan.

PMRDA started preparation of the DP in 2017.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to the plan and said that it is “illegal” to invite suggestions and objections for the 23 villages, which are part of PMC.

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi objected the plan and have written a letter to the Urban Development Department.

Keskar said, “The plan should be available on the PMRDA’s website, but the authority as not uploaded it yet. Ideally, they should provide an email for submitting objections. We reserved our rights to file objections, but before announcing 30 days limit, PMRDA should make it available it for common people. It is not possible for all citizens to go to the PMRDA’s office to check the Development Plan. Whenever PMC or other corporations published a draft DP, it is available for common people.”

Some Congress leaders are also unhappy with the DP for 23 villages but due to political compulsions not going on record.