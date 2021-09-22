Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drama over Punjab CM name exposed Cong’s communal face: Anil Joshi

Cong has attempted to divide people on communal lines again, said Anil Joshi at a press conference, adding that Punjab has always resisted such communal politics
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:24 AM IST
SAD leader Anil Joshi has accused Cong of being communal in its way of choosing the CM name of Punjab. (HT Photo)

AMRITSAR Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior vice-president and former Punjab cabinet minister Anil Joshi on Tuesday said that the drama over choosing the chief minister had exposed the communal face of the Congress.

“We congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi for being appointed to the top post of the state, as our party does not believe in casteism. Whoever deserves the post should get it, but the Congress high command has played a game, which has exposed the real face of the party. The Congress has attempted to divide people on communal lines again,” he alleged, addressing a press conference.

Joshi, a former senior leader of the BJP, has only recently joined the SAD.

“Across the country, Punjab has always been an exception as communal riots have never happened here. The state is the biggest instance of communal harmony and brotherhood which has withstood the worst. The Congress, however, has not desisted from damaging it,” he claimed.

“It is this communal politics of the Congress, which meant that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar could not become the CM. The Congress party has a history of ruling, after dividing people on communal lines. The party’s communal face has been exposed by this drama,” Joshi alleged.

