DRDO hospital to be operational in Kashi from today: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid hospital, a 750-bed temporary hospital developed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) amphitheatre ground here, will start functioning from Monday.

The chief minister was here to review the Covid-19 situation in Varanasi and the adjoining districts in a meeting with senior administrative and health officials at the BHU central office auditorium. He also inspected the hospital.

“The 750-bed hospital developed by DRDO is ready. It has 250 ventilator beds, 250 oxygenated beds, and 250 normal beds. It will start functioning from Monday,” he said, addressing media persons at BHU.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the setting up of the hospital and ensuring oxygen supply to the state through Oxygen Express trains.

Like the rest of the state, the number of Covid-19 positive cases had decreased in Varanasi in the last eight days, he noted. The number of cases fell by 9285 in Varanasi division and there was a decline of about 4500 cases in Varanasi district alone during the same period, he said.

While on normal days, there was a requirement of around 400 metric tonnes of oxygen which medical colleges used to meet from air separators and liquid medical oxygen plants, the demand had increased in the state due to the second wave of Covid-19, he said.

At present, the state government was ensuring supply of 1000 metric tonnes of oxygen to different areas of the state, he added.

He also said, “We are making efforts to increase infrastructure and resources.”

The chief minister praised health workers for striving to control and break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

He appealed to people to follow the Covid-19 protocol and get themselves vaccinated, adding that the jabs will be given to people in the 18-44 age group in 11 more districts from Monday in addition to seven districts, including Varanasi, in which beneficiaries in this age group were being inoculated since May 1.

IMS-BHU team visits new hospital

Prof BR Mittal, director of Institute of Medical Sciences-Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) along with a team of senior doctors, visited the Pandit Rajan Mishra Hospital on Sunday. The team comprised Prof KK Gupta, medical superintendent of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, and Prof Saurabh Singh, in-charge of Trauma Centre. Major General Dr SK Singh, nodal officer of the hospital, briefed the IMS-BHU team about different sections of the new hospital.

