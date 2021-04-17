Home / Cities / Others / DRI seizes container with plywood, sunmica worth 1 crore in Ludhiana
DRI seizes container with plywood, sunmica worth 1 crore in Ludhiana

A city-based firm had falsely claimed that the container contained heavy metal scrap, imported from Canada
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized a container imported by a local firm through deceptive methods.

According to DRI, the firm had claimed that the container contained heavy metal scrap, while plywood and sunmica was found in it.

DRI additional director general Nitin Saini said the firm, Yuvraj Traders, had imported the container from Canada four months ago, and it was since lying at the Container Freight station for clearance.

During inspection, plywood and sunmica worth 1 crore was found in it, he said, adding that the DRI will investigate other material imported by the company in the past.

On April 13, the directorate had confiscated two containers with old Photostat machines (e-scrap) instead of the declared metal scrap.

Similarly, on April 12, imported shoes, earphones and mobile accessories worth over 1 crore were found in a container, while only mobile covers worth 15 lakh were declared by the firm concerned.

