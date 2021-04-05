Drinking session turns ugly, Class 10 student kills man in Ludhiana

A Class-10 student was arrested for murdering a 52-year-old man with a stone in drunken stupor at Grewal Colony, Barota Road, in Daba on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, of Grewal Colony, was having liquor with the 16-year-old when he was attacked following an altercation, police said.

Hailing from Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh, Shiv was a factory worker. He lived in Ludhiana by himself, while his brothers would visit him occasionally.

“Shiv had invited the boy over for a drinking session. They were consuming liquor while sitting outside his house, when they had a quarrel,” sub-inspector Manjider Kaur, station house officer (SHO), Daba police station.

Amid the heated exchange, the teenager picked up a stone and hit Shiv on the head, causing him to lose consciousness. His elder brother, Gobind Parsad, who was visiting him, took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene.

“On being informed, the police initiated investigation and managed to arrest the accused on Sunday. He has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by Parkash Pandey, younger brother of the victim,” the SHO said.

The police official said the accused studied in Class 10 at a private school and also worked as a daily wager to support his family.

He had an altercation with Shiv on Holi as well. Back then, the 52-year-old and his accomplice had beaten up the teenager, leaving him with a grudge.

Police have recovered the stone used in the crime from the spot.

The victim is survived by a wife and a 20-year-old daughter, who live in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.