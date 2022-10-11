Drive against drugs in Prayagraj: Police launch drive against peddlers, set sights on properties

The police have launched a massive drive against drug dealers and smugglers active in the district, after the arrest of the kingpin of drug racket, Pappu Sonkar, in an encounter in Ghoorpur area, on October 1. Police are also scanning details of their properties which they have earned through their illegal business. Their properties will be attached in a bid to end the menace of drug racket in the district, police officials said.

Police action against the drug syndicate has also revealed that women were also involved in peddling drugs in the district. Two of the women active in supplying drugs were arrested by Naini police on October 9 from Chak Bhatahi area with 90 pouches of smack weighing over 37 grams. Questioning revealed that they were active in selling drugs for the last many years and were part of a gang.

The Naini police arrested two other drug peddlers during the last one week in separate raids and recovered 78 smack pouches. In another raid, Jhunsi police also arrested a person with 225 grams of alprozom (a sedative powder).

On Tuesday, Khuldabad police of the city arrested notorious criminal Motu Mali aka Rizwan and his accomplice, Sonu Vishwakarma, with 30 grams of smack. Motu Mali has eight cases lodged against him at Dhumanganj, Khuldabad, Nawabganj and Colonelganj police stations of Prayagraj and Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi district. He was among the prisoners who escaped from the prison van at Balson Crossing in 2015. Motu and others were later arrested in separate raids.

Meanwhile, police investigations have revealed properties of Pappu Sonkar in Naini, Jhunsi and Ghoorpur areas. Police learnt that Pappu had bought properties through his illegal drug racket. The properties were registered in the name of his kin and accomplices.

A resident of Allapur area, Pappu Sonkar has 30 cases registered against him in Georgetown, Cantonment, Daraganj, Naini, Atarsuiya, Shankargarh, Jhunsi, Ghoorpur police stations. Circle officer, Karchhana, Ajeet Singh Chauhan, said that properties of Pappu and other drug smugglers were being scanned. Their details will be forwarded to the district magistrate. The properties will be attached if they are found to be earned through illegal means, he added.