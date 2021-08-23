Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Driver booked for slapping, molesting pillion rider after vehicle blocks his way

PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:46 PM IST
PUNE: A car driver was booked for slapping and molesting a woman riding pillion with her fiancé on a two-wheeler after manhandling her fiancé in the Thergaon area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. The accused was identified as Hrushikesh Sawant, 40, a resident of Thergaon, but the police have not yet arrested him.

The woman in her police complaint stated that she was riding pillion with her fiancé on a two-wheeler near the number 16 bus stop when the accused arrived in a car and signalled to the couple to move their vehicle. The woman signalled back to him to wait, which enraged him according to her. The accused then alighted from his car and approached the couple before beginning to hit the complainant’s fiancé who was riding the two-wheeler. When the complainant tried to intervene, the accused slapped her and touched her inappropriately causing a part of her clothing to fall off, she said. The accused then threatened the complainant’s fiancé and left, according to her.

A case under sections 354, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.

