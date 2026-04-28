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Driver of car involved in accident that killed 3 women in Guwahati arrested

Driver of car involved in accident that killed 3 women in Guwahati arrested

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Guwahati, The driver of a car that met with an accident here two days ago, in which three women died, has been arrested from Dibrugarh, with police claiming that he was acquainted with the victims.

Driver of car involved in accident that killed 3 women in Guwahati arrested

Three women were killed when their car hit a stationary truck, rebounded off a road divider and flipped two to three times in the Mathgharia area here early on Sunday morning.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayanta Sarathi Borah said, "Shamim Ahmed, who was driving the car, was arrested from Dibrugarh on Monday. He had initially fled to Shillong and was planning to escape to Arunachal Pradesh."

"He had shaved his beard and cut his hair to hide his identity. He was trying to apply for anticipatory bail," the officer added.

The man has been brought to the Noonmati police station here.

Police said that Ahmed was driving the car and was an acquaintance of the deceased. He went missing after taking the victims to a nearby hospital, they said.

After leaving the mall, the car moved through the city at around 130-135 kmph speed, and was travelling at 96 kmph when it hit the truck at 4 am, Borah said.

The DCP termed Ahmed's escape unscathed a "miracle", and said, "Maybe he was wearing a seat belt, which saved him."

Asked how Ahmed could flee after being initially helping in the rescue, the officer said that since the focus was on providing medical aid to the victims and police were not aware of his identity, he could have taken the chance to escape.

On a police vehicle reaching the accident site within seconds, he said it was an emergency car from Noonmati police station, which was out on patrol.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Driver of car involved in accident that killed 3 women in Guwahati arrested
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Driver of car involved in accident that killed 3 women in Guwahati arrested
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