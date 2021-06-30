Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Driver’s body found in Maharashtra Khandala, 2 held

The highly-decomposed body of a 45-year-old Virar was found in a forest near Khandala on Sunday
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The highly-decomposed body of a 45-year-old Virar was found in a forest near Khandala on Sunday. The car which Santosh Jha, an app-based cab driver was driving, was found near Kolhapur, a few metres away from the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. Two brothers from Kandivli have been arrested by Virar police in the case.

“On June 17, he had taken the accused to Panvel, for which he charged them 700. But near Panvel, the brothers told him to take them to Khandala and agreed to pay 5000,” the missing complaint filed by Jha’s son Prem, 22, stated.

“A fight broke out between Jha and the passengers over fuel near Khandala toll. The accused are in police custody remand. We do not know the motive behind the murder and are investigating further,” said senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station.

