Driving testing track to be set up in 17 districts

PATNA The state transport department has identified land in 17 districts to set up driving testing tracks, officials said on Monday.

Transport minister Sheela Kumari said the establishment of driving testing tracks is aimed at reducing road accidents as driving licence will be issued only to competent drivers.

Transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said construction of tracks would begin soon. “Land has been identified in 17 districts for establishing driving testing tracks. The department has given administrative clearance to estimate budgets proposed by each district between ₹50 lakh and ₹75 lakh. Several districts have already started bidding process for selecting agency for construction work.”

Agarwal also instructed senior officials to monitor the project and submit progress report to district transport offices.

“Senior transport officials, district magistrates, engineers and agencies will work in tandem for speedy completion of the project”, he said.

Agarwal said a large number of road accidents occurred due to incompetency of drivers. The testing tracks will modify driving test method and enable transport inspectors to thoroughly examine driving skills of applicants before issuing them permanent licence.

A senior transport official said, “The tracks will have various types of tracks, ramps and turns to check essential driving skills within standard time duration. The testing tracks are likely to be completed by next year.”

As per the department, driving testing tracks are being established in Sitamarhi, Motihari, Kishangnj, Madhubani, Purnea, Nalanda, Katihar, Kaimur, Saran, Banka, Bettiah, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Nawada and Madhepura.

Transport department has already established one automated driving tracks each in Aurangabad and Patna.