Drone firm successfully maps 7,000 U.P. villages

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has said it has successfully mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh aimed at empowering land-owners and farmers by providing accurate digital land certificates.

Through the Svamitva Scheme, the company aims to contribute in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of digitising land records and eliminating disputes associated with misuse of land or property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement here on Thursday, the company said it deployed 15 fixed-wing drones for the purpose of mapping at the speed of 8-10 square km per hour. Of the 1.40 lakh villages, the company has successfully mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh, the highest number of villages mapped by a drone company, it claimed.

The city-based company had won the order from the Survey of India, in September, 2021.

“We at Garuda Aerospace are extremely proud as we got a chance to fulfil the government’s dream to provide landowners their rights and also map and digitise land records. We have completed over 7,000 villages in UP in the last one year and hope to deploy drones and target a few more villages in the next couple of months,” Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}