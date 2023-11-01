Drone seizure in Amritsar: Farmer among 2 booked
A quadcopter was recovered during a joint search operation of by the BSF and Punjab Police on Monday evening; the drone was in a broken condition
AMRITSAR
Police have booked two persons, including a farmer, following recovery of a drones in Amritsar sector on Monday.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
The accused have been identified as Kirandeep Singh of Attari and Bhagwant Singh of Muhawa village. Police said Kirandeep is a farmer and one of the drones was recovered from his farmland in Attari.
A quadcopter was recovered during a joint search operation of by the BSF and Punjab Police on Monday evening. The drone was in a broken condition.
In another incident, the police booked Bhagwant Singh after a quadcopter was recovered near Rorawala border outpost. DSP Attari Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said both the accused were booked under the Aircraft Act at Gharinda police station.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!