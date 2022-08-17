Drones spotted near air base in Ambala; FIR filed

An FIR was registered against an unidentified accused after two drones were spotted near the air base on Jagadhri Road in Ambala Cantonment.

A complaint was filed against the accused for flouting the ban on aerial activities in the vicinity of the air force station on Monday.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Pooja Dabla said, “In view of the security of the area, an FIR was registered on Monday at the Ambala Cantonment police station under Section 188 (disobeying a public servant’s order) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown suspects.”

According to the complaint, two drones were spotted in the area on August 13 and 15, the latter just hours before the commencement of state-level Independence Day celebrations where governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest.

The ceremony took place at SD College, which is merely 5km away from the area where the drone was spotted.

The ceremony was also attended by additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad, and director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal among other state and district-level administrative officials.

Citing the district magistrate’s prohibitory orders pertaining to the ban on aerial activities within an area of 3km around the boundary wall of the air base, station security officer, wing commander PP Srivastava said that on both occasions, the drone was of a reddish colour and was seen moving from east to west while gaining height.

“On August 15, at around 7:45am, an unidentified drone or quadcopter was seen flying at a height of approximately 150m, over Vampire Enclave (a domestic area). The object followed the boundary wall adjacent to Jagadri Road, crossed the main guard room, abandoned military dairy farm and exited towards Dhulkot. It was reddish-brown in colour,” the officer said in his complaint to the superintendent of police.

“On August 13, too, an unidentified drone was spotted in the area between 6:08am to 6:12am. It was red in colour and was flying around 500m away from the boundary wall of Air Force Station near the Air Force gurdwara, at an approximate height of 500m,” he said.

Seeking intensive patrolling in the area, the officer said, “In view of Independence Day, and keeping the present security scenario of the northern region in mind, security of vital installations has become a necessary aspect. Moreover, the Air Force Station, being a premier base has been placed in the highly-sensitive category in terms of risk factor.”

The IAF air base is home to the mighty Rafale jets that were inducted in August 2020 with the revival of 17 Squadron of the Golden Arrows, and the already existing Jaguar aircrafts at the 14 Squadron of The Fighting Bulls.

