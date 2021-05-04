Home / Cities / Others / Drug addict held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana
others

Drug addict held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana

The Millarganj police arrested a drug addict for vehicle theft on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The accused in the custody of Division Number 6 police in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

The Millarganj police arrested a drug addict for vehicle theft on Sunday. Two scooters were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Salinder Singh alias Shinda, alias Bakri alias Gora of Basti Abdullapur.

ASI Balbir Singh, in charge at Millarganj police post, said that the police had arrested the accused near Millarganj during special checking. When the police stopped the accused for checking, he failed to produce the documents of the vehicle. On being questioned, the accused confessed that he had stolen the scooter from outside a park. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered another scooter from his possession.

ASI Balbir Singh said that the accused was a drug addict and committed the crime to meet his need for drugs. He used to roam around the city and steal vehicles using the master key. He is already facing trial in three cases including one for possession of illegal weapons.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Monday. The court remanded the accused one day in police custody.

The Millarganj police arrested a drug addict for vehicle theft on Sunday. Two scooters were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Salinder Singh alias Shinda, alias Bakri alias Gora of Basti Abdullapur.

ASI Balbir Singh, in charge at Millarganj police post, said that the police had arrested the accused near Millarganj during special checking. When the police stopped the accused for checking, he failed to produce the documents of the vehicle. On being questioned, the accused confessed that he had stolen the scooter from outside a park. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered another scooter from his possession.

ASI Balbir Singh said that the accused was a drug addict and committed the crime to meet his need for drugs. He used to roam around the city and steal vehicles using the master key. He is already facing trial in three cases including one for possession of illegal weapons.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Monday. The court remanded the accused one day in police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP