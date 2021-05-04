Drug addict held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana

The Millarganj police arrested a drug addict for vehicle theft on Sunday. Two scooters were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Salinder Singh alias Shinda, alias Bakri alias Gora of Basti Abdullapur.

ASI Balbir Singh, in charge at Millarganj police post, said that the police had arrested the accused near Millarganj during special checking. When the police stopped the accused for checking, he failed to produce the documents of the vehicle. On being questioned, the accused confessed that he had stolen the scooter from outside a park. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered another scooter from his possession.

ASI Balbir Singh said that the accused was a drug addict and committed the crime to meet his need for drugs. He used to roam around the city and steal vehicles using the master key. He is already facing trial in three cases including one for possession of illegal weapons.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Monday. The court remanded the accused one day in police custody.

