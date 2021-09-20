Drug bust: Two arrested with 2kg opium in Kaithal

In a major drug bust, the special task force (STF) of Ambala police arrested two persons with 2.1kg opium from Kalayat town of Kaithal district on Sunday night.

The accused have been identified as Shivam alias Kalu of Pundri and Gopal of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the accused’s car was stopped for checking on the Kaithal-Hisar road, following which the contraband was found in their possession. They have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and will be produced in the court for further interrogation, police said.