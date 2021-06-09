Drugs seized in raid at Dumka remand home

Prohibited items including drugs were recovered following police raid at a remand home in Dumka district on Wednesday, officials said, adding that probe was ordered in this connection.

The raid was conducted following reports of suspicious activities for last several days at the Hilja village-based remand home, Dumka superintendent of police Ambar Lakra said.

A team under subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Maheswar Mahto and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vijay Kumar conducted the raid. Apart from drugs, the team also seized mobile phones and a knife. Police, however, did not mention the kind of drugs and the quantity recovered.

“A probe has been ordered to find out as to how these objectionable times were taken inside the remand home. Those found guilty will be booked,” said the SP.

According to officials sources, the raid was conducted on directive of state headquarters after a video of a Ranchi remand home went viral on Tuesday, in which juveniles were allegedly drinking alcohol and partying.

The Dumka remand home is the lone remand home for juveniles in Santhal Pargana division. It has been under scanner since April 22 this year after an inmate was found hanging. Investigation in the case is under progress.