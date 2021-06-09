Drunk driving suspected behind Kanpur smash-up

KANPUR: The driver of the bus that collided with a tempo head on, resulting in the death of 17 people in Sachendi on Tuesday night was drunk.

Worse, the RTO team had found out during routine check that both driver and conductor were drunk but allowed them to proceed without taking any action, said police sources.

ADG Kanpur zone Bhanu Bhaskar said a team had been formed to investigate this issue specifically. The team comprises police personnel and people from RTO office.

“This is a serious issue; it will be looked into, and accountability will be fixed,” he said.

The bus that was running on high speed had hit the tempo, which was on the wrong side near Kisan Nagar. The passengers of bus also told the police that after leaving Unnao, it made a stop in Fazalgunj where they consumed liquor, said police officers.

The vehicle was stopped for routine check in Armapore but the RTO team turned a blind eye to two things. First, both the driver and conductor were drunk. Second, the bus was a 52-seater but carried 115 passengers.

A passenger Girish Kumar of Unnao who had a narrow escape in the accident said the bus missed accident three times between Unnao and Armapore. The driver drove recklessly and everyone in the bus was panicky, he said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accident victims and villagers clashed with the police and chased away the officials, seeking adequate compensation. The Prime Minister and chief minister have separately announced ₹2 lakh each for the victim’s family and ₹50,000 to those injured.

The families demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh each.

Transport dept also begins probe

An inquiry committee comprising two senior transport department officials on Wednesday visited the site of the accident near Kanpur on Tuesday night, adds a report from Lucknow.

“The two-member committee that we formed has rushed to the accident site to probe the causes of the accident and collect evidence of traffic rule violations, if any,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said. “We expect its finding in a day or two and will then take action accordingly,” he added. Regional transport officer (RTO), Kanpur, Sanjay Singh said that wrong side driving by the highly overloaded tempo on the highway appeared to be the main cause of the accident.