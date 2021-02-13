DSK case: Deepak Kulkarni move SC for bail

PUNE Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, a Pune-based realtor currently in jail for duping thousands of investors, has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail after two years behind bars, according to advocate Prateek Rajopadhye, who is representing him.

Through his lawyer, DSK also asked for consolidation of nine FIRs against him in Maharashtra, to be consolidated into one.

Of the nine FIRs, four are in Pune, two in Mumbai, and one each in Sangli, Kolhapur and Sangli.

“He is also seeking quashing of 81 production warrants issued against him by various courts across the country, inter alia, in the states of Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, in 358 matters alleging violation of Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, (along with others) and allowing him to be represented through advocates in those matters instead of being physically present, along with stay of all criminal proceedings against DSK Developers Pvt. Ltd,” said advocate Rajopadhye in a written statement.

“The nine FIRs and 358 other cases are the only ones that DSK’s team is aware of. There might be other cases against him that are not in their knowledge yet,” according to the lawyer.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of multiple district police, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) are investigating multiple cases against the realtor.

Asistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar of EOW Pune police is investigating the case for the Pune police.

The police are in the process of identifying properties which are free of attachment by the ED and other investigation agencies in order to put them up for auction.

An earlier bail application by DSK has been rejected in a special MPID court, as well as by the Bombay High Court.