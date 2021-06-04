DU, Jamia students split on final-yr online exams

New Delhi: Final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students of Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia are split over the online exams for their last semesters, with some arguing that the nationwide second wave of Covid-19 adversely affected their ability to appear for the tests, while others want the evaluation process to be wrapped up so that they can start looking for work.

While Jamia’s exams began on June 3, DU exams are due to start on June 7. The two varsities conducted online open book examinations (OBE) last year and have opted for the same mode this year.

While online classes affected learning throughout the year, some students said they wanted the papers to be wrapped up soon, since the Covid-19 situation is improving across the country.

“Many students who faced issues last year have developed alternative methods to appear for the exams this year. Delaying the tests must not be an option because there is the risk of a third wave as well. Final-year students want to get done with this and look for work,” said Laraib Neyazi, a postgraduate student from the varsity.

However, some students said they won’t be able to appear for their papers due to the April-May surge of Covid-19, which left millions infected and thousands dead across the country.

“Several students contracted Covid last month and post-Covid complications are making it difficult for them to concentrate. Students have lost their family members and none of us have seen death on such a scale,” said Arbab Ali, a final-year student of History at Jamia.

Jamia media coordinator Ahmad Azeem said students facing genuine issues can write to university administration and that they will “try to help them as far as possible on humanitarian grounds.”

Some students of DU’s School of Open Learning said they had not received messages asking them to collect study material. Though the institute gave students access to digital copies of the material, some said they did not have the devices required to properly use this content.

Anjali, who goes by her first name, a final-year student of SOL, said she had to borrow her books from her friend as the institute had not shared material for all subjects. “I come from a modest background. It is not possible for me to buy books and devices to study. I had to struggle to get the learning material for all my subjects. Most SOL students come from marginalised groups and opt for the courses to study and get a job. The least the institute can do is share reading material,” she said.

.