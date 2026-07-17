Dudhwa’s glowing fungi return with the monsoon

: The reappearance of glowing mushrooms in the Salukapur area of Dudhwa National Park (DNP) has once again underlined the park’s remarkable biodiversity.

The glowing mushrooms in Dudhwa. (HT)

Dudhwa biologist and outreach in-charge Vipin Kapoor Saini, who first discovered the fungi along with colleague Apoorva Gupta and range officer Surendra during last year’s monsoon survey, identified them as Filoboletus manipularis.

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Unlike most mushrooms of their family, these fungi exhibit bioluminescence -- the ability to emit a natural glow in the dark.

The species was first recorded and documented in Dudhwa during last year’s monsoon along with 58 other species of macrofungi. Its reappearance this monsoon has delighted both the field biologists and the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities, said field director H. Rajamohan.

Rajamohan said the team of field biologists, including Vipin Kapoor Saini and Apoorva Gupta, documented the naturally growing fungi once again during a field survey on Wednesday.

He said the mushrooms grow during the monsoon in tightly packed clusters on decaying organic matter, particularly rotting wood and fallen logs.

Besides their striking appearance, the fungi play an important ecological role by breaking down dead wood and recycling nutrients into the forest soil. Four species of macrofungi found in Dudhwa also serve as a food source for wild animals, he added.

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