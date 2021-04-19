Amid dramatic rise in the Covid-19 cases, the district administration declared complete lockdown in Dugri’s Urban Estate, Phases 1 and 2, from 9pm on Sunday.

The shutdown was imposed in the areas, which have been notified as containment zones, after over 70 coronavirus cases were recorded here over the last few days.

Area councillor Barjinder Kaur estimated the area’s population at over 50,000.

No public movement, save some exemptions, will be allowed till further orders. Shops selling essential commodities and restaurants will be allowed to remain open.

However, only home delivery services will be permitted. These include shops selling medicines, groceries, dairy items, cooked food, vegetables, fruits and domestic gas. But, the delivery boy should have a curfew pass.

ALSO READ: Afternoon lockdown order sends Ludhiana residents into tizzy

Night curfew from 9pm to 5am will continue in the remaining parts of the district.

Violation of the lockdown will invite action under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, besides other relevant laws.

Dugri’s Phases 1 & 2 go under lockdown amid rising cases in Ludhiana

Soon after the administration declared the areas as containment zones, heavy police force was deployed to stop the movement of people. Commuters were seen arguing with cops stationed at entry points to various localities.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “A containment zone is formed when 15 positive cases are reported in a particular area. More than 70 cases have been reported in the two phases of Urban Estate. Therefore, these areas have been declared as containment zones and complete lockdown has been imposed.”

Joint commissioner of police (Headquarters) J Elanchezian said 300 police personnel had been deployed in the areas for enforcement of the administration’s orders.

All residents to be tested: Civil surgeon

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said as per protocol, every resident living in the containment zones will be tested through Rapid Antigen tests. “Teams of the health department will move from door to collect samples and spread awareness about Covid-19,” he added.