Duo stole diamonds worth 5.62 crore from Bharat Diamond Bourse

MUMBAI: Two employees of a diamond firm were arrested on Monday night for allegedly stealing diamonds worth ₹5.62 crore in the last six months from its store in Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra Kurla Complex, police said. A former employee who helped the duo in selling off the stolen diamonds has also been arrested.

Laborers fix a water fountain outside the World's Largest Diamond Bourse at BKC in Mumbai on Thursday. Bharat Diamond Bourse will inaugurate the World's Largest Diamond Bourse on Oct. 17. HT Photo by Kunal Patil. Mumbai:14.10.10

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant in the case is Sanjay Shah, 55, one of the directors of JB and Brothers Private Limited.

Shah alleged the company directors suspected that since April, Prashant Shah and Vishal Shah, both from Kandivali, had been stealing diamonds from stocks at their store, an officer from BKC police station said.

However, the complainant said, they did not question the duo initially. When the company checked its accounts and found discrepancies, only then did they realise that diamonds worth ₹5.62 crore had been missing from the stocks, the complaint said.

“Company officials then questioned the two employees and got evasive answers. Eventually, the director reported the matter to the police. We have registered a case against the three under section 420 (cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust by servant or clerk) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” the police officer said, adding the three are being questioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another police officer said the duo had gained confidence of the directors and other employees and then cheated the company over a period of six months.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON