Dust storm, showers keep Delhi’s temperature low

Parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas received light to moderate rainfall coupled with a dust storm on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the wet spell is likely to continue till Tuesday, and will keep temperatures lower than normal.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the showers were prompted by the combined impact of cyclonic storm Yaas in eastern India and a fresh western disturbance that is causing cloudy skies across northern India.

“Currently, Delhi is receiving easterly winds, which are keeping the temperatures lower than usual. Delhi and adjoining areas will receive gusty winds and light to moderate rain. These conditions will continue till June 2,” Srivastava said.

He stressed that temperatures are also expected to remain below the 40-degree Celsius (°C) mark at least till June 2. Even after that, temperatures are unlikely to be higher than normal, according to the IMD forecast.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 38.2°C — two degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded at the weather station was 25.2°C, two notches below normal.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature at the Palam station on Sunday was 38°C , three degrees below normal, and the minimum was 26.1°C.

IMD said the city experienced wind speeds of nearly 40kmph on Sunday evening.

Met officials said the impact of two major cyclones, first Tauktae and then Yaas, along with back-to-back western disturbances has kept the mercury levels from rising this May. IMD recordings confirm that the national capital is yet to see any heatwave days this month, a scenario last recorded in 2014.

“Generally, Delhi witnesses heatwave conditions till June 15, after which we start getting some pre-monsoon activities that start bringing the temperatures down. It is unlikely that Delhi will see any heatwave days this time, and this is the impact of two major cyclonic storms and higher western disturbances. We have already seen six active western disturbances pass over Delhi,” Srivastava said.