DUTA objects to ministers statement, says there are over 4,000 ad hoc teachers in DU

New Delhi: Delhi University Teachers’ Association on Monday raised objections against the parliamentary submission by the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan last month, and pointed out that there are over 4,000 ad-hoc teachers in DU as against the minister’s claim of 58. It also expressed shock at the minister’s statement that there are no proposals to make them permanent.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said they have been highlighting the plight of ad-hoc teachers in multiple correspondence letters and memorandums with the Union ministry of education. The teachers’ body also said that as per February 2021 data based on electoral rolls published by DU for election of statutory bodies, there are 4,177 ad-hoc teachers, 6,089 permanent faculty members, and 22 temporary faculty members in in DU.

Ad-hoc teachers constitute nearly 40% of the university’s teaching strength of around 10,000, which is much more than the target of 10% set by the government.

Despite repeated calls and messages, there was no response from the Ministry of Education.

Ad-hoc teachers in DU are appointed on a contract basis that is renewable every four months. Despite years of service under their belt, these teachers have not seen an increase in their pay since they started working and are not eligible for other benefits like the paid maternity leave.

“It is shameful that the [response] annexure (submitted by Pradhan) states that there are 58 ad-hoc teachers in the University of Delhi as on April 1, 2021, when this is so far from reality... It is a well-known fact that around 4,500 teachers are currently working on an ad-hoc basis in DU, with the number increasing every day as no recruitments have taken place for over 10 years now and many teachers have superannuated in the interim period,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

The teachers’ body held a press conference on Monday to express shock at the minister’s statement that the government has no proposal for absorbing the existing ad-hoc teachers into permanent service. In December 2019, thousands of DU teachers protested outside the vice-chancellor’s office and went on a strike for over a month demanding absorption and regularisation of these teachers.

In a memorandum sent to Pradhan on Monday, DUTA wrote, “Though these teachers perform the same duties as their permanent colleagues, they have been denied basic rights to a dignified life. Despite fulfilling all the requisite academic qualifications like NET/JRF, M.Phil, PhD, post-doctorate, etc. from prestigious universities in India and abroad, and having teaching experience for years, these teachers are yet to be regularised in their respective positions...”

“The UGC/MHRD should frame a specific regulation which allows the regularisation of serving temporary/ad-hoc teachers on a permanent basis through a one-time absorption,” they demanded.