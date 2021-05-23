Home / Cities / Others / Dy CM ensures just 21 people attend his son’s wedding
LUCKNOW: Days after the state government decided to restrict the number of guests in marriage functions to 25, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya ensured that lesser than the prescribed number of guests were present in his elder son’s marriage in Rae Bareli on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Visuals shared by Maurya showed a handful of guests at the wedding, all wearing face masks even as BJP leaders vied to congratulate Maurya for following the Covid protocol in letter and spirit.

BJP leaders said though up to 25 people were permitted in weddings by the state government, Maurya’s son’s marriage was attended by only 21 close relatives.

“Following the Covid protocol, marriage of my son Yogesh Kumar Maurya with Anjali Maurya was solemnised. I expect your wishes and blessings as I could not receive them directly,” Maurya said tweeting photos of his son’s marriage. Anjali hails from Rae Bareli.

“A top minister led by example. Such gestures would help in conveying the message of holding marriages with limited people to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” UP BJP spokesman Navin Srivastava said.

On May 18, the UP government had restricted the number of guests in marriage functions to 25 after revising its previous order in which 50 people in closed halls and 100 people in open spaces like lawns were permitted. The latest order permits only 25 people at wedding functions, both in closed or open space.

