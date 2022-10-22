Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP puts hospitals on alert for festivals, asks to ensure beds in burn wards

Updated on Oct 22, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Hospitals have been asked to keep emergency wards ready with medical staff and medicines to meet any emergency while a few beds in each hospital will also be kept vacant to admit patients in need.

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed health facilities and ambulance services across the state to remain on alert. “All 167 district-level hospitals (including women and combined hospitals), 873 community health centres, 3,650 primary health centres, and 20,521 health posts will provide facilities to patients,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio.

Hospitals have been asked to keep emergency wards ready with medical staff and medicines to meet any emergency while a few beds in each hospital will also be kept vacant to admit patients in need. “Staff at all the 108 and 102 ambulances across 75 districts in the state have been asked to remain alert round-the-clock,” said TVSK Reddy, senior vice-president of the EMRI Green Health Services that runs the two ambulance services in the state.

In Lucknow, hospitals including Balrampur, Civil, Lok Bandhu, BRD hospital in Mahanagar, and medical institutions -- including King George’s Medical University, and Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital -- have kept their emergency wings ready to meet any situation. “Burn wards should also keep a few beds for patients in need,” said Pathak.

Meanwhile, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said, “People should take immediate help in case of a burn. This will ensure quick treatment and reduce impact of the burn injury.” In a similar vein, Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow, said, “Hospitals have been asked to deploy specialist doctors and an experienced team of paramedics at the emergency wing, particularly during night hours.”

SAFE DIWALI

In case of a burn injury or respiratory distress, an ambulance can be called on 108

Nearby health facilities can be visited to get first aid.

While using firecrackers wear appropriate clothes and keep water nearby for an emergency.

