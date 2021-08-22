E Champaran: Case against 3 shops for selling urea at excess price

Amid ongoing shortage of urea, the East Champaran district administration have registered three cases against fertilizer shops for allegedly selling urea above the maximum retail price (MRP), officials said on Sunday.

Confirming this, Chandradeo Prasad, district agriculture officer (DAO), East Champaran said, “While the cases against three shop owners belonging to Ghodasahan, Chiraiya and Dhanka were registered on Saturday evening, one more shopkeeper has been found indulged in black-marketing of urea at Chiraiya and that a case would be registered against the owner soon,” said the district agriculture officer (DAO).

The development came after a team from Patna raided several fertilizer shops following the complaint of the black-marketing of urea after the receiving of the urea below requirements.

Quoting the officials, Birendra Gupta, Sikta MLA on Sunday said Bihar has received around 1 lakh MT below the requirement by the farmers and hence a crisis-like situation has arisen across the state.