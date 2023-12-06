Each constituency will have one wetland as a tourist spot : UPSWA

LUCKNOW One wetland will be developed as a tourist attraction in each constituency, as decided by the Uttar Pradesh State Wetland Authority (UPSWA) on Wednesday. The initiative aims to engage MLA/public representatives and gram panchayats in the development process.

Forest minister Arun K Saxena (left) in the meeting (Sourced)

Arun K Saxena, the minister for forest and climate change (independent charge), chaired the fifth meeting of UPSWA and directed officials to promptly act on the decision while ensuring the active participation of public representatives and gram panchayats. UPSWA also resolved to establish Village Wetland Committees (VWC) under the chairmanship of the respective Pradhan.

A senior forest officer highlighted the significance of wetlands, saying that their net primary productivity is equivalent to that of forest areas. Wetlands play a crucial role in absorbing carbon from the atmosphere and retaining it for an extended period.

During the meeting, it was decided to officially designate 50 wetlands, covering approximately 1,000 hectares in nine districts of the state, under Wetland Rules, 2017. These wetlands are expected to make a substantial contribution to carbon sequestration, storing an estimated 81 to 216 metric tonnes of carbon per acre.

The authority also approved the management plan for the Upper Ganga River, the first Ramsar site in the state, encompassing an area of 26,590 hectares. Wetlands situated in the riparian zone of the Ganga River will be identified for conservation efforts.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the implementation of the Gangetic Floodplain Wetlands of Uttar Pradesh scheme, funded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga. As part of this scheme, verification of 282 wetlands within a 10 km radius on both sides of the Ganga River is underway.

Key officials -- including Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary, environment, forest, and climate change; and SK Sharma, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force -- were present at the meeting.

