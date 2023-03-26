Early diagnosis key to treating clubfoot deformity, say docs

LUCKNOW Despite more awareness, several infants are still developing the clubfoot deformity, a condition where the foot is turned inward, said AIIMS Bhopal director Professor Ajai Singh on Sunday. He was speaking as the chief guest at the second club foot programme organised by the department of paediatric surgery at Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University.

The cases of delayed treatment among infants usually surface from rural pockets of the state. (HT Photo)

Due to the clubfoot deformity, one foot or both feet point down and inwards with the sole facing backwards. “If the child is brought to a treatment centre soon after the birth, the treatment is swift. However, if the treatment is delayed, it gets prolonged. In some cases, it may also require a surgery. Chances of treatment also get better with early diagnosis,” added Professor Singh.

The cases of delayed treatment among infants usually surface from rural pockets of the state. “Timely treatment of clubfoot is highly effective and makes the child absolutely normal,” said Professor Singh.

Adding to Professor Singh’s explanation, Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, said, “A sensitisation programme for doctors, particularly the gynaecologist and paediatricians, can help in early diagnosis and treatment of the congenital deformity.”

Presently, the birth prevalence of clubfoot is 1.2 per 1,000 live births in India. The deformity is seen as a social stigma and leads to immense mental and physical stress to patients. If left untreated, the deformity will lead to an abnormal gait, said a press note issued by the medical university.