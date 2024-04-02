Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation will abstain from LS polls; writes to ECI

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on Monday reaffirmed its intention to abstain from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The letter was written to the ECI submitted through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland Vyasan R. (File photo)

The ENPO represents the tribal populace of six eastern districts of Nagaland, which has been demanding a settlement of the granting of autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) from the Union government.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) submitted through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland Vyasan R, the ENPO categorically stated that its decision is not intended as an act of defiance against the electoral machinery or the principles of democracy.

“Rather, it is a principled stance taken within the framework of the Constitution of India, aimed at drawing attention to the legitimate grievances and aspirations of the Eastern Nagaland people,” the letter said.

Also Read: EC directive on pension distribution kicks up row in poll-bound Andhra

The letter explained that the people of eastern Nagaland under the aegis of ENPO had on February 23 resolved not to participate in any central and state elections against the failure to settle the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory “as offered and assured” by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 7 December 2023, which was to be settled before the announcement of model code of conduct (MCC) to the Lok Sabha 2024 by the ECI. The resolution was further reaffirmed on March 19.

“However, despite numerous reminders through letters and mass public rallies, the MHA turned its deaf ear and finally MCC was announced by the ECI, which is why, the eastern Nagaland populace feels compelled to take this course of action as a means of expressing our collective discontentment,” ENPO said.

Stating that its resolve reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the eastern Nagaland people who have “tirelessly advocated for our rights and aspirations within the framework of democratic governance”.

“We remain hopeful that the Government of India will heed to our concerns and take concrete steps towards addressing the longstanding issue of the Frontier Nagaland Territory,” the ENPO letter further said.